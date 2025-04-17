Verve Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,795% compared to the average volume of 260 call options.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of VERV stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

