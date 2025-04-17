Verve Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,795% compared to the average volume of 260 call options.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of VERV stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.86.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics Company Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verve Therapeutics
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.