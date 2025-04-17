Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.06. Ucommune International shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 20,345 shares trading hands.
Ucommune International Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.
Ucommune International Company Profile
Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ucommune International
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.