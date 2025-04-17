Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $6.40. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 72,052 shares traded.
Seiko Epson Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.
Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seiko Epson Company Profile
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.
