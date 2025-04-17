Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 219 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $598,390,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,359,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after purchasing an additional 773,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $298,852.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,524.40. This trade represents a 56.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,523.90. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,785 shares of company stock worth $17,476,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.