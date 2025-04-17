Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Veralto by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $89.43 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $115.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

