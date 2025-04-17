Synovus Financial Corp Has $602,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $8,020,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $288.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

