Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 81 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Credicorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,275,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,285,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after buying an additional 25,742 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $184.90 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

