Synovus Financial Corp Takes $769,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of APO opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.