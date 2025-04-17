Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $14.50

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $637.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 147,895 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.