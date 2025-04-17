Cormark Issues Positive Forecast for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.19.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$48.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.35. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Caroline Donally purchased 1,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. Also, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

