Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of PEB opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

