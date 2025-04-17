Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.13. Intel has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

