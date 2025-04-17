Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

FRT stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

