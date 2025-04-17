The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

