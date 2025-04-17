Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 114,865 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 305,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of HQY opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

