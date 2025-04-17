Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. The trade was a 10.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

