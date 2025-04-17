Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 7,831 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 907,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 394,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 444,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $67.15.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

