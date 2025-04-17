Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

