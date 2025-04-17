Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 13,423 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 563.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 129,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Price Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.66. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.83.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWest

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.