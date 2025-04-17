Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.92 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.90). Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.90), with a volume of 39,113 shares.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.19. The stock has a market cap of £129.74 million and a P/E ratio of 23.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Swarupa Pathakji acquired 8,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £6,036.75 ($7,990.40). 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albion Technology & Gen VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

