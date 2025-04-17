Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.12 and traded as low as C$15.01. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF shares last traded at C$15.24, with a volume of 84,961 shares.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.40.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

