Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.64 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 179.60 ($2.38). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 179.20 ($2.37), with a volume of 389,305 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 225 ($2.98) to GBX 240 ($3.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £695.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ibstock’s payout ratio is presently 270.70%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

