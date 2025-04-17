JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.87 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 72.60 ($0.96). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 71.30 ($0.94), with a volume of 1,357,587 shares changing hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.96. The company has a market cap of £471.67 million, a PE ratio of -3,565.00 and a beta of 0.29.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

