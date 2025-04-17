Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CRO Sells 7,005 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -285.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.03.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

