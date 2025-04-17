Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 61,307 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 61,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $504,556.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,845.51. This represents a 24.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $722.35 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OppFi by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 271.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities lowered OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

