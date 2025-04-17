Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $343,100.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,932.72. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

YELP opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Yelp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,030 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Yelp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

