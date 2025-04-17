Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $33.72 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 203,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,716,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,836 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,823,000 after acquiring an additional 943,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Masimo by 1,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,604,000 after acquiring an additional 878,587 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 8,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,472,000 after acquiring an additional 343,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Masimo by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 194,788 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.45. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

