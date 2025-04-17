Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 624,551 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 624,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,962,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 11,848.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,623,000 after buying an additional 2,816,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,924,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVT. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

