Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 651,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

