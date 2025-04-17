Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 398,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 98,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ILCV opened at $75.99 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $946.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

