Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $31.02 Million in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,644,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,020,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. The trade was a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,493.40. This represents a 50.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401 in the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

