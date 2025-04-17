Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 169,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,603,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

IDEX Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE IEX opened at $164.28 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

