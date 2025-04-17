Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 14th

Can-Fite BioPharma, Tilray, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, Innovative Industrial Properties, Indivior, Femto Technologies, and Gibraltar Industries are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares in companies that are engaged in the production, processing, or distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products. These stocks can be traded on public exchanges, and their value often reflects the evolving legal and regulatory landscape of the cannabis industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

CANF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,092. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,607,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $442.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.88. Tilray has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)

Shares of BCAN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 173,095,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,964. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 107,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,389. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $138.35.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. 286,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,543. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.93. Indivior has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $20.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

Femto Technologies (FMTO)

NASDAQ FMTO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 64,750,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,526,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,005.60 and a P/E ratio of 0.00. Femto Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.02. 34,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,555. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

