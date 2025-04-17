Top Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 14th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are equities issued by companies operating within the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. They are often viewed as a stable investment given the essential nature of healthcare, although they can be influenced by factors like regulatory changes, innovation cycles, and global health trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $18.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $581.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,267. The stock has a market cap of $531.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $438.50 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $14.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $746.84. 1,536,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,377. The company has a 50-day moving average of $837.05 and a 200-day moving average of $822.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,106,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638,271. The stock has a market cap of $755.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,272. The firm has a market cap of $369.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,569,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,194,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

See Also