Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.42.

Astera Labs Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $58.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $3,992,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,190,968.31. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $10,382,274.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,292.26. This represents a 34.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,990 shares of company stock worth $54,235,012 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 2,328.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth $229,991,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $179,229,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

