Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $1.30 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $1.40 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Ballard Power Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $1.25 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.20 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,115,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 646,219 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 88,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 146,104 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

