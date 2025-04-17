Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $519.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.57. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $80,820.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,756.27. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

