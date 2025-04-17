Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

