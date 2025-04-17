Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Price

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Neogen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NEOG

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $997.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.57. Neogen has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 212.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,071 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth $952,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 315,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 430,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 104,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.