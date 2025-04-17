Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $111.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,055,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.