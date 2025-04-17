General Motors (NYSE:GM) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GM. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

General Motors Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after buying an additional 176,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $749,382,000 after acquiring an additional 228,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Motors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $582,251,000 after acquiring an additional 822,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

