Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $88.50 target price on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $58.40 on Monday. Roku has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,092.16. The trade was a 20.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,876. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Roku by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

