Cricut’s (CRCT) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRCT

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $4.11 on Monday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.41 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,451,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,502,711.90. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,869. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 244,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cricut by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 55,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cricut by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.