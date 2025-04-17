Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Get Ondas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ondas

Ondas Price Performance

Shares of ONDS opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Ondas has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 183.49% and a negative net margin of 544.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. Heights Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,811,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,401 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth about $3,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ondas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 206,891 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.