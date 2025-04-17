Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.21. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $452,910.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,202.06. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $58,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.