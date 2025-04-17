Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,549 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 16,040 call options.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,946. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,715,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,629,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,479,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,542,000 after purchasing an additional 322,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

