Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after buying an additional 1,520,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $23,526,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,268,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 514,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $9,045,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

