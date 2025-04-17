Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $63.70

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several brokerages have commented on TNL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 100,440 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,141.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

