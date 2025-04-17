Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata
Teradata Stock Performance
NYSE:TDC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. Teradata has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $38.45.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Teradata
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
