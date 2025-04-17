Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Citigroup

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.01.

NYSE:SAM opened at $239.24 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $215.10 and a 52-week high of $339.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

